Plan your perfect day at the beach with our amazing guide to Lake Tahoe beaches. View photos, detailed descriptions and directions to Lake Tahoe’s hottest beaches. We’ve got the local’s perspective and want to share what has to be one of the best ways to spend your summer day at Lake Tahoe – on the beach.

North Lake Tahoe Beaches

South Lake Tahoe Beaches

There really are so many wonderful Lake Tahoe beaches to choose from and you don’t have to go far to find one near you. Some of the best North Shore beaches are Commons Beach with it’s fun playground and grass for the kids, Sand Harbor Beach with it’s amazing sandy beach and lake views, as well as Hidden Beach with it’s boulders and turquoise blue water.

South Lake Tahoe beaches are will not disappoint, but many people like Zephyr Cove Beach for it’s party atmosphere, El Dorado Beach for it’s center of town location, Camp Richardson Beach for their lakefront restaurant and amenities, and Baldwin Beach for it’s Mt Tallac backdrop and easy access. Of course the views are always amazing where ever you choose to lounge. We suggest visiting as many as you can!

